Dundee pupils win Scottish Glee Challenge heat

Pupils at Craigiebarns Primary School were singing for joy after winning their heat of the Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge 2019.

There were two Dundee heats held at the Whitehall Theatre last week – one on Tuesday night, which Craigiebarns won, and one on Monday evening, which pupils at Rosebank Primary School won.

In total, 10 primary schools from Dundee competed over the two nights but only the two winning schools, Craigiebarns and Rosebank, will go forward into the regional final.

They will compete against two Forfar schools, yet to be selected from the Angus heats, to be named winner of the Dundee and Angus regional sectional on April 30, at the Caird Hall.

Then the winner of the regional heat will go forward to compete against 16 other regional winners from across the country, on June 9, also at the Caird Hall.

Bill Breckenridge, co-founder and director of the Frisson Foundation, which organises the competition, said: “The schools have done exceptionally well, they get better every year.”