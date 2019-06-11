Dundee pupils perform in front of thousands at awards ceremony

St Paul’s Academy pupils had the chance to perform in front of thousands, thanks to a special awards ceremony.

S1-S6 pupils from the school headed to the Clyde Auditorium in Glasgow to join other pupils from Catholic schools all across Scotland to attend the Caritas Awards.

Pupils who attended received recognition for service in their schools, parishes and communities.

Headteacher Teresa Little said: “It was a lovely occasion and we are so proud of them and their achievements.

“We were also delighted when we were asked to provide the entertainment at the Caritas Award ceremony.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for these young people.

“We took pupils from S1-S6 who danced, sang and played the guitar to an audience of just under 3,000.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for them and an amazing experience.”

Introduced in 2011, as part of a legacy of the UK visit of Pope Benedict XVI, the award asks young people to use their faith learning as a starting point for further reflection, and promotes the ongoing journey of faith in young people.

The award is designed to be inclusive of all young people and is open to all pupils who can meet the criteria for the award.