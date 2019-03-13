Dundee pupils learn all about horses and animal care

Learning all about horses and animal care is neigh joke for pupils at Harris Academy.

An equestrian club has been set up at the school, with founding member Tess Walker and Rhianna Somerville aiming to develop knowledge of basic horse welfare.

Tess and Rhianna said: “Although we own our own horses and have ridden for a number of years, you don’t have to own a horse to be a member, you just have to be interested in horses.

“We hope to take part in different activities such as visiting various yards and events and also learn about different careers in the equine industry.

“Among many fun activities, we are working towards an SQA qualification in horse care and hopefully our British Horse Society bronze award.

“That includes practical work with horses at local stables when spring arrives and keeping diaries about the things we do.”