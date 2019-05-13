Dundee pensioner Bill ping-pongs his way up the leagues aged 70

A Dundee 70-year-old has said age is no barrier as he ascends through the city table tennis leagues.

Bill Beattie said the sport has “followed” him throughout most of his life, after picking up the bat for the first time as a school boy.

The Downfield man said he used to nip down to the YMCA on Constitution Road for games as a youngster.

He then continued the sport while working as an engineer in the Merchant Navy, but it would be another 40 years before he picked up the bat again in a competitive way.

Two years ago, following an earlier heart by-pass and an operation to put stents into his arteries, Bill noticed an advert in the newspaper inviting people to the Ward Road Gym.

The gym has launched a new active and healthy social table tennis session geared at those over 50 which will be running every Friday for the next eight weeks.

Everyone is welcome to come along whether they have played before or have never picked up a bat.

Bill, is now competing and has risen from the lower leagues through the city’s competitive table tennis ladders.

He now plays with the more experienced players in division two.

Bill said: “I tried swimming, and going to the gym but they are quite boring. It was a chore. Table tennis kept me interested.

“The coach, Paul McCabe, said I should play in the league.

“He said I was good enough and I thought I would give it a go.

“I started off in division three and the second season was playing division two. I have just started playing in the competitions and the guys there have been playing for years.

“I’m still learning. I have only played in the league for two seasons.”

Bill adds that he also feels fitter from taking part in the sport.

He said: “It increases your social life, there’s more people you are getting in touch with generally over all.

“I wouldn’t say it’s transformed my life, but it’s certainly improved it. I should have gone back to table tennis when I retired.

“But I’m glad I saw the article in the paper.”