Dundee nursery kids dig in to learn about life cycles

The boys and girls at Teenie Tots Childminding have been learning all about life cycles.

They have not only been planting and growing their own vegetables – they are now welcoming some new little friends.

Owner Christine Brown said: “ The kids have been learning about life cycles and how plant, grow and look after plants.

“We have also been talking about what the different parts of the plants are called.

“The boys and girls have been very excited about the caterpillars/butterflies and we have been researching more to find out the different kinds that you get and what they like to eat.

“We have been talking about how a plant is made up of many different parts and each part has a set of jobs to do.

“We have also talked about how the plants need sunlight to grow too.

“The boys and girls have done a great job of looking after the garden so far and we are now waiting for our big wooden planter to plant some more fruit and veg.

“Our aim is to eventually have this with our snacks so that the boys and girls can see the whole process in which it is made and how long it takes to grow.

“We have been chopping up vegetables in the mud kitchen too to further their gross motor skills and have conversations about what food is healthy and unhealthy.”