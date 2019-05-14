Dundee girl Nikoleta reaches final of Miss Junior Teen Great Britain

Nikoleta Adamson might look beautiful in her dresses and pristine makeup but she is out to show that beauty pageants are not just “sparkles and glitter”.

Braeview Academy pupil Nikoleta has recently been announced as one of the grand finalists in Miss Junior Teen Great Britain after beating off competition from girls across the country.

The 14-year-old wants to use the opportunity to show that pageants are a way of promoting great causes that are close to the girls’ hearts.

Nikoleta said: “I have taken part in two pageants already, Miss Saltire Supreme 2019 where I won Director Choice, and United Kingdom Galaxy Pageants, where I received fantastic experience in pageantry and made lots of friends.

“I got into the finals for Miss Teen Great Britain by being myself.

“I love pageants because I get to meet new people and make more friends.

“Miss Junior Teen Great Britain means to me not only a sash and crown but I can prove to any girl that they can be who they want to be and just be themselves.

“I got into pageants after a photoshoot with a fantastic photographer, and after I participated in my first pageant I decided to go ahead and do more.

“I think I could also show people that pageants aren’t just sparkles and glitter. They are a way of rewarding hard-working girls and bringing attention to their causes

“I also want to show any girl that they can get on stage, be themselves and have a chance to win.”

Although Nikoleta loves dressing up for her pageants she isn’t afraid of getting her hands dirty.

She added: “My hobbies are dancing, swimming and Scouts.

“I go to a dancing class and once a year we do a show.

“I also love to swim. At my swimming lessons there are six stages and I’m on the last stage.

“I love going to Scouts too because you get to do things like raft building, creating your own shelters and rock climbing. In April I also became a Young Leader in the 22nd Cubs group.”

Nikoleta will head to The Globe in Blackpool in October for the grand final where the finalists will be treated to a beauty queen challenge day and a pyjama dive party.

She said: “If I won the Miss Junior Teen Great Britain title I would use it to increase awareness of volunteering.

But if I don’t win it doesn’t mean I can’t continue helping others and learn something from the pageant.

“I believe I should win because I am really hard working and ready to fly the flag for Dundee.”