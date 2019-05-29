Dundee fitness instructor David gives free classes to get folk ship-shape

For some of us, exercise is a chore and even an hour a day seems like hard work when you can think of a million other things to do.

However, 27-year-old David Low has made a career from his passion for fitness and is helping others work on their health and wellbeing and keeping them motivated.

David, who is originally from Fife but moved to the City of Discovery five years ago, is a fitness instructor for Leisure and Culture Dundee focusing on a number of health and wellbeing programmes.

Following a spell as a full-time footballer, David realised that the fitness aspect was what he was really interested in.

He said: “I left school and went straight into full-time football, but the fitness and conditioning aspect interested me more than playing so I decided to get into the fitness industry.”

David started work with Leisure and Culture Dundee last year, and as well as group sessions and personal training, he also supports locals who are living with long-term health issues.

He said it is rewarding to see what people can achieve when they work hard through his exercise regimes and show commitment.

He added: “I work mainly with the Active for Life programme which offers fitness classes to people living with long-term health conditions.

“On top of that I deliver mainstream small group sessions and I am also a personal trainer.

“Most of the people I work with on a day-to-day basis have returned to the gym after long breaks or have never set foot in a gym before.

“To see them put in the hard work that helps them achieve what they have set out to do is brilliant and why you get into the fitness industry in the first place.

“From the person who starts to exercise to help with a medical condition, to the person working hard for an upcoming holiday, it’s great to see.”

If you are one of those who has fallen off the wagon when it comes to fitness or are looking to try new classes, indoor cycle classes and small group sessions at Dundee International Sports Centre are free for this week.

You can also sign up from June 1-15 to receive six weeks of membership for just £25.

Free classes offer chance to have a go

The free classes on offer are not only exciting for locals looking for a taster session – instructors are buzzing for them too.

David said: “The free classes are ideal for anyone unsure about coming along.

“It is a great way to sample an exercise class without diving in with both feet, so go for it and try something new.

“For me personally, I am really excited about coaching the small group sessions in the various centres.

“Think of them as having the atmosphere of a group class with the coaching of a personal training session.”

Anyone interested in the classes should visit the Evening Telegraph website at thetele.co.uk to see how feature writer Amy Hall got on during her spin and small group session.