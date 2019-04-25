Dundee college lecturer inspires Leona to open yarn and craft shop after dad’s cancer blow

This local business owner went from not knowing what she wanted to do, to knitting herself her very own business.

Leona Page opened yarn and craft shop, Fluph, on Blackness Road five years ago – although the idea came long before.

After her dad was diagnosed with cancer, Leona hit a low point during her studies for an NQ in textile studies at Dundee and Angus College but it was one of the lecturers there who pushed her to do something she wanted to do.

Leona said: “I absolutely loved my college course but when my dad was diagnosed with quite an aggressive cancer I hit a low point.

“One day one of my lecturers sat me down and said ‘what do you want to do with your life?’ and all I could think of was opening a yarn shop and she said ‘well do it then.’

“There was no real rationale behind it but it got the ball rolling. That was about 10 years ago and I opened Fluph five years later.

“My dad is fine now and my friends and family helped a lot with starting up the shop. However, there was a lot of pressure as it was all on me.

“The idea came from nowhere really. When I was little I was always hands-on and liked crafts. As I got older I taught myself to knit and my mum taught me crochet just as a coping mechanism to keep my hands busy during lectures.”

Since the shop opened, business has gone well and Leona says that is down to knitting never really going out of fashion.

She added: “I wouldn’t say there is a rise in crafts and knitting, I just think it now gets more attention in the media.

“People come into the shop saying that they used to knit and want to pick it back up and we have lots of students coming in who want to learn to knit so it is great. I also think the V&A has helped massively as I now get a lot more tourists from around the world coming in.

“We could always do with more crafty people though.”

Leona advises anyone who wants to start their own business to “just go for it”.

She said: “Before I opened the shop I didn’t think I would last a day. Now I have been open for five years.

“Just give it a go – if it works then that is amazing and if not, just have a look and figure out what is going wrong and make it amazing.”

Find yourself a hobby at workshops

If you are interested in taking up a new crafting hobby, then Fluph gives you lots of opportunities to give it a try.

Leona said: “Previously I have run workshops in the store but stopped them due to not enough people signing up but I am hoping to start them up again due to interest.

“We also hold weekly knit nights which are in the shop and we have also held them in venues such as the V&A.

“If someone was looking to take up knitting I would definitely recommend that they come to the knit night which runs every Thursday from 6-8pm.

“It is a very welcoming bunch and you can make yourself at home in the shop while getting tips from myself and the other amazing people in the group.”