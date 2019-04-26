Dundee charity shop thanks local support after celebrating 10th birthday

A Dundee charity shop has celebrated 10 years in business – despite some challenges.

The St Margaret of Scotland Hospice charity shop recently marked its 10-year anniversary after originally opening on Reform Street in 2009.

The shop is now based inside the Wellgate Centre where it has enjoyed continued success.

Manager Paul Smith has been overwhelmed by the support the shop has been shown by locals.

He said: “When we first opened in 2009 it was a bit of a gamble as our shop was the first one to open outwith the Glasgow area where the hospice is well known.

“It was a gamble that paid off as the shop was an immediate success and has gone from strength to strength over the years.

“As a small, independent charity shop it is always difficult to compete with the ‘big boys’ but the people of Dundee really took us to their hearts and have shown us overwhelming support.

“In 10 years, we have raised more than £500,000 to help the running of the hospice and its services. That is a truly amazing figure.”

The shop traded on Reform Street for almost seven years until staff were given the news that it would have to close.

Paul said that was a difficult time. “Just over three years ago we got the news that we had lost the lease on our Reform Street premises and it looked like that was the end of us in Dundee,” he said. “Fortunately, my bosses knew they couldn’t lose a successful shop, so they quickly sought out other premises.

“We were then very lucky to be taken in by the Wellgate where we have flourished.”

Staff can be difficult to find in the charity sector, but Paul said he is lucky in that regard.

“I have worked in charity retail for more than 20 years and one of the hardest jobs is to find volunteers,” he said.

“I am so lucky that I have an amazing team around me. I have two members of staff who have been with me from day one and another for eight years. “That is real commitment on their part.

“Without the work of volunteers, my job would be impossible to do, and I’d like to take this opportunity to thank every one of them, past and present, for the contributions they have made to the hospice.”

Paul has one final message for the people of Dundee.

“The Dundee folks have been awesome, and we have always been overwhelmed and extremely grateful for their support,” he said.

“We have met some great people, a lot whom have become friends, and I thank every single person who has donated or bought from the shop.”

St Margaret of Scotland Hospice is based in Clydebank for those with life-limiting illness and older people with complex medical needs.