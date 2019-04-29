Dundee care home resident Emily celebrates her 100th birthday in style

A resident at a Dundee care home has celebrated her 100th birthday in style.

Emily Nicol marked becoming a centenarian at a party with family and friends and residents of Balhousie Clement Park Nursing Home.

A spokeswoman for the home said: “There was singing and dancing and all her family came.

“There was a buffet and cake with everyone getting a piece.

“The party went well and everyone enjoyed it.”

Entertainment was provided by Eddie Cairney, who regularly performs at the home.

Emily, who has been a resident at the Clement Park since 2016, was delighted to receive a birthday card from the Queen, as well as many other gifts and cards. Management at the home presented her with a newspaper cutting published on the day she was born.

Among her other gifts, Emily also received perfume.