Dundee cadets get a taste of life as a marine with weekend camp

Royal Marine cadets ended the Easter holidays on a high with a brilliant weekend away to gain an insight about what it’s like in the field of duty.

The Dundee cadets were put through their paces with training at a military-style campsite over two days.

The successful weekend showcased the willingness of the cadets to work as a team and their enthusiasm to get involved with all tasks.

The cadets spent one night in the military unit and the second night learning how to live in the field.

One youngster in particular proved himself to be a great example of what is expected of Royal Marine cadets.

MC William Martin was named best cadet at the end of the two-night exercise and was presented with a signed copy of one of Andy McNab’s books.

Detachment Commander Sgt Barry Ross said he was proud of the cadets’ enthusiasm and teamwork.

Sgt Ross said: “Our Royal Marine cadets went away to do some continuation training in the field over the weekend.

“This included working as a team and learning to live in a tactical triangular harbour under a bivvi.

“Basically we set up a military campsite that is camouflaged and protected and we lived under a single sheet.

“The cadets learned how to look after themselves in the field from cleaning themselves using a mess tin to how to cook and eat military rations and how to patrol like Royal Marines.

“Our cadets are aged 13-18 and the feedback from the weekend was excellent.

“Most of them said it was a great way to end the school holidays.”

Even with all the mud, the young cadets left the campsite with a spring in their step and a smile on their faces – happy with what they had achieved.