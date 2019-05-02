Dundee boy with autism, Tourette’s and severe anxiety gifted £170 by local knitting group

A young Dundee boy with autism, Tourette’s and severe anxiety has been gifted £170 by a local knitting group to buy equipment that can help him live a happy and comfortable life at home.

Josh Nellies, 12, went with his mum Melissa to the Boomerang Centre in Stobswell to meet the centre’s craft group and accept the donation.

The money will cover the purchase of a weighted blanket and a “sit and move” cushion for Josh.

Combined with a tent he has at his home in Mid Craigie, the youngster now has a fully-equipped safe and comfortable environment to ease into should he have an episode.

The craft group raised the money by selling its work at local fairs and community events – and sprung the donation on Melissa by surprise.

She said: “I was so shocked. The way society is now you don’t think there are still people like this out there who would do something like this.

“I don’t think they appreciate just how much of a difference this will make for Josh and for our whole family.”