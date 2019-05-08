Dundee boy Eliott, 9, aims high in Ben Nevis challenge

After helping his mum train to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, this nine-year-old is venturing on his own excursion.

Eliott Thorne, from Dundee, will climb Ben Nevis in June to raise money for SAMH after being inspired by his mum, Kim Thorne.

Kim said: “Eliott chose to climb Ben Nevis as a personal challenge after helping me last year.

“He is committed to raising money for charity and the physical training leading to the climb, bagging three Munros so far.

“We talked about what mental health is and how it can affect people of all ages and backgrounds at any time – including people that we know and love.

“For this reason he chose SAMH.

“I am incredibly proud of him, his enthusiasm and energy inspires me every day. I will be going along to carry his snacks.”

If you want to help Eliott reach his £1,000 target you can sponsor him at justgiving.com/fundraising/kim-thorne5.