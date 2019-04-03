Dundee author prepares for second book release

A former Dundee school pupil shows no signs of slowing down after publishing his second novel in just over year.

Author Linden Forster took no time to rest following the release of his debut title, Divine Invention, which came out at the beginning of last year.

Fantasy novel The Greenmen will hit the shelves next month, leading on from where Divine Invention left off.

His first book followed the residents of the Island of Krank who faced a food shortage due to a population growth.

The former Harris Academy said the islanders known as the Creators will pick-up where they left off in their attempts to find a solution.

He said: “The Greenmen is the sequel to my debut novel, Divine Invention, which was released in February 2018.

“The Greenmen follows on from where Divine Invention left off.

“It’s a fantasy satire with themes over overpopulation, vegetarianism, deforestation, natural resource exploitation and more.”

When the Evening Telegraph spoke to Linden last year he revealed he suffered with dyslexia and disliked studying English at school. The self-published author revealed he has recovered from the few “set-backs” during the publication of his first book.

He added: “I had a couple of setbacks the first time around, but I’ve learned from them.

“I was less nervous this time, and I had people in various industries who knew me from Divine Invention and were able to help me again.

“No yetis or goblins this time around, but the ogres are back and there are minotaurs and talking trees and elves and witches and more.

“The Greenmen is packed full of twists on well-used fantasy tropes and a splash of humour. I’m really happy with what I have achieved with this story so far, I can’t wait for people to read it.”

The Greenmen will go on sale on April 27.