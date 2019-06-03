Dundee and Perth clubs giving men mental health support go from strength to strength

The magnificent work done by Andy’s Man Club in Perth has been a catalyst for similar great work being done in Dundee – and the group is going from strength to strength.

The nationwide charity was set up after 23-year-old Englishman Andy Roberts took his own life.

The resultant devastation that hit his family was also followed by something more positive when his brother-in-law, professional rugby player Luke Ambler, became determined to prevent as many families as he could from going through similar trauma.

He formed Andy’s Man Club, which has now become one of the most important organisations working to help men’s mental health.

The club is growing at a fast rate and its success shows the depth of the problems among men crying out for a place to share their issues.

The Perth group was launched on September 18 2017 and 40 men of all ages now turn up at St Johnstone’s McDiarmid Park every Monday from 7-9pm.

The Dundee group has been going for just over a year and is also attracting good numbers, especially since it moved into the Boomerang Community Centre on Kemback Street just off Albert Street near Stobswell, again meeting on Mondays from 7pm.

Alex McClintock, one of the prime movers in the organisation north of the border, said: “We have young guys and we have older guys.

“Some are just 18, some are in their 70s and all are getting the support they need. Guys on the edge struggling with mental health are coming along and being assisted.

“We sit them down, have a chat over a cup of tea and offer help.

“Our meetings offer men a safe place to share problems they are experiencing in their voyage through life. Basically, we aim to steer them into calmer waters.

“Thankfully, the clubs and their members have been able to help and now Perth and Dundee members have set up an Andy’s Man Club in Dunfermline.

“There are about 20 Andy’s Man Clubs in the UK and, within the next eight years, we aim to have clubs all over Scotland.

“Our motto is ‘It’s OK to talk, so talk’.”