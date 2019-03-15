Drivers needed for project providing meals to deprived Dundee kids

A project that provides meals to children in areas of multiple deprivation across Dundee is looking for volunteer drivers.

Dundee Bairns is looking for delivery drivers and assistants to help deliver packed lunches to holiday projects across the city.

The lunches, which are made by Tayside Cuisine, are delivered from 10.30am every weekday.

Council vans are available and each delivery has two people to help.

Reasonable knowledge of driving in the city would be useful for the role.

Vehicle training for the electric vans can be provided if required.

To find out more contact Amanda Symington, project co-ordinator at dundeebairns@gmail.com.

Dundee Bairns started out in 2016 and last year delivered its 100,000th meal.

The group delivers meals to about 60 projects.