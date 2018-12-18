Staff and patients from Tayside Children’s Hospital get early Christmas present

Staff and patients from Tayside Children’s Hospital have been given an early Christmas present.

Employees from Hillcrest have been raising money and the maintenance service provider donated £200, toys and selection boxes to the hospital.

The team raised the money by holding dress down days throughout the year.

Carol Shearer, from Hillcrest, said: “This is now an annual fundraiser for us. We spoke about where we wanted to donate money this year and decided to donate it to the hospital.

“Lots of people took part with some donating money and others donating selection boxes.”

Accepting the donation, play specialist from the hospital Una Paton said: “Thank you to everyone at Hillcrest for thinking of us. We very much appreciate it.”