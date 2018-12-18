Tuesday, December 18th 2018 Show Links
Staff and patients from Tayside Children’s Hospital get early Christmas present

by Reporter
December 18, 2018, 6:00 am
Pictured with the donated goodies which include a range of chocolate selection boxes, are Brian Jones, Steven Maech and Carol Shearer from Hillcrest alongside staff and patients at Tayside Children’s Hospital

Staff and patients from Tayside Children’s Hospital have been given an early Christmas present.

Employees from Hillcrest have been raising money and the maintenance service provider donated £200, toys and selection boxes to the hospital.

The team raised the money by holding dress down days throughout the year.

Carol Shearer, from Hillcrest, said: “This is now an annual fundraiser for us. We spoke about where we wanted to donate money this year and decided to donate it to the hospital.

“Lots of people took part with some donating money and others donating selection boxes.”

Accepting the donation, play specialist from the hospital Una Paton said: “Thank you to everyone at Hillcrest for thinking of us. We very much appreciate it.”

