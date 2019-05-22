Dream come true as Pete Doherty wears Blairgowrie designer’s T-shirt on stage

It is every indie girls dream to see Pete Doherty in their own designs – but for this business owner the vision has become a reality.

Michelle Gormley, from Blairgowrie, set up online retailer, Indie Girls Dream, in June last year saying she is “just a girl with a dream to make cool band T-shirts” and she has certainly delivered.

Michelle said: “I had always wanted to do something in fashion but it was never really an option for me after I had chosen a career as a dental nurse at a young age then went on to have children.

“My two biggest passions in life are fashion and music so to combine them both in my business is great and definitely a dream come true.

“The drive behind my brand comes from my love of indie music and I felt that as I got older it was becoming harder to express myself through clothes more and more.

“I hope that I have created something for people that keeps that indie kid alive and not just another street brand that I for one definitely can’t relate to.”

Although Indie Girls Dream has had massive success already Michelle says although the process was scary she has had support from a number of people.

She added: “I found the process very scary. I had two friends help me out with everything at the start of the business and for that I will be forever grateful for as I don’t think I would have done it otherwise.

“I actually still also work in a dental practice that I’ve worked in since I was 16 years old.

“I started out as a trainee dental nurse and I’m now the practice manager.

“My bosses are extremely supportive when it comes to Indie Girls Dream and I manage by working three days a week at the dentist and the other two days I work on the business.

“The reaction that I’ve had from people has completely blown me away.

“I honestly can’t thank everyone enough for the support and great feedback I’ve received.

“It’s beyond anything I ever could have imagined and I’m so humbled by it all.

“When you have people like Paul Weller’s bass player Andy Crofts requesting your tees then that’s a massive compliment to my brand and myself.

“I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Merchandise for local bands

As well as classic indie T-shirts emblazoned with classic lyrics, Indie Girls Dream has also produced merchandise for local and upcoming bands including Th13ves and Shambolics.

Michelle said: “It was such a pleasure to provide Th13ves with their first-ever merchandise which I’ve really enjoyed doing.

“Kyle Falconer has been a massive support to me and my brand from day one and I love that about him. I will always support anything that he does.”

Michelle also found a new fan when Libertines front man Pete Doherty wore one of her designs in February – and soon readers can follow in his footsteps when the tops hit local stores.

She said: “I have recently been contacted by some pretty cool record stores to stock the brand, so watch this space.”