Dramatic end to primary school quiz contest as two Tayside schools share the spoils

There was drama and history as 15 primary schools from the Perth area took part in the region’s Rotary quiz hosted by the Rotary Club of Perth St John’s.

For the first time ever, there were joint winners – even after a tie-break and sudden death – so Viewlands and Oakbank will both go on to the Area 7 final at Stirling on April 27.

The Perth area quiz, at Glenearn Community Campus, is one of the highlights of the local Rotary calendar.

The event saw P7 teams compete in an evening of intensive quiz rounds covering a wide range of topics.

Pam Dickson, president of the Rotary Club of Perth St John’s, said: “This year’s event involved 60 primary school pupils and more than 20 volunteers from Rotary.

“It was another wonderful event, with tension building as we reached a tie-break and sudden death for the first time.

“We’re grateful to all the pupils and teachers for their hard work and the many families who supported the event.”