Daniel, 9, with heart condition donates four ‘worry monsters’ to Tayside Children’s Hospital in Dundee

A nine-year-old boy who suffers from hypertrophic cardiomyopathy has donated four “worry monsters” to Tayside Children’s Hospital in Dundee.

Daniel Brookes, of Dundee, was diagnosed with the condition, which can make it harder for the heart to pump blood, when he was 16 months old.

He was most recently treated at the hospital in January when there was a problem with his internal defibrillator.

He was later transferred to Glasgow for further treatment.

A worry monster is a soft, plush toy that helps children who might be worried or stressed about something.

The toy has a zip up mouth and allows a child to write down their worries on a piece of paper and put it in the monster’s mouth for it to eat.

An adult then reads the child’s worry and writes down a response for the child.

Daniel said:“I was given a worry monster as a gift. It really helped me, especially when I was in hospital.

“I write down my worries or questions on a piece of paper and put it in the monster’s mouth, then I get an answer.”

Accepting the donation, play specialist Una Paton said: “Thank you to Daniel for this very kind donation. The toys will help a lot of children who are worried about being in hospital.”