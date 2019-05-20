Young Angus dancers bring home array of silverware from Stirling competition

These young dancers have got all the moves – and they also have the trophies to prove it.

The Creative Academy of Performing Arts was opened in January by professional dancer and principal Jennifer Rankin.

The school operates in Forfar and Montrose and has classes for both fun and professional dance training.

Offering classes in street dance and musical theatre, the company has three competition teams which recently came back from a competition in Stirling with an array of silverware.

Jennifer said: “We are very new to the competition world but have been getting excellent results considering how long we have been training.

“Last week we took part in a street dance competition in Stirling and came away with 20 trophies.

“We also have our first show at the Reid Hall in Forfar on June 22 and all of the children are very excited about performing.”