Dundee girl Chloe, 12, named Scottish dancer of the year in two sections

A young Kirkton dancer has been named as under-14 Scottish Dancer of the Year for two freestyle sections.

Chloe Bennett, 12, is a first year pupil at Baldragon Academy but she is also a successful freestyle competitive dancer.

She started dancing seven years ago and now she has became the Scottish Dancer of the Year in the under 14 championship section for solo and slow in freestyle dance at a competition which was held in Glasgow.

Mum Lisa Bennett said: “Chloe was completely shocked that she managed to not only win her solo but also her slow dance as the talent at the competitions is so insane.

“As for myself there is no greater feeling than seeing your little girl standing up there on the podium, not only because she took first place, but also because with her having only just turned 12, Chloe competes with girls who are nearly 14.

“Chloe wouldn’t be the dancer she is today without the help of her teachers Ashleigh Montador and Roslyn Hughes without them none of this would have been possible.

“She is back in training as we head to Preston for VIP Championships for a two-day festival on June 7 and then we have the World Championships at the end of June at Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

“Well done Chloe on your double win.”