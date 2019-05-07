Dundee duo combine hospitality studying with on-the-job training

A career in hospitality is on the menu for these locals as they take on training while working in the city centre.

Natalie Maitland and Jordan Millar have both started their careers at Brasserie Ecosse and say it is a fantastic venue to learn hospitality skills.

Natalie, 28, who works front of house, is studying for an SVQ in supervision and leadership while working her first job in the restaurant.

Natalie, who lives in Broughty Ferry, said: “I had never thought about what I wanted to do before, but I couldn’t have picked a better first job.

“When I started working here I thought I would just give it a go and see how it went, but now hospitality has got its claws in me and I can see it being a career.

“The support I get here to further my skills is fantastic and it is refreshing to feel someone is giving you a chance and for it to turn out so well at the same time.

“I have been able to see a restaurant start from nothing and grow into a successful business, which has been fantastic for my studies, as I hope to take more of a managerial role and help more in the background when I have completed my studies.

“It doesn’t feel like work, as I enjoy it so much. Yes, you have good days and bad days, but I love it here so much.

“My family and friends had always told me horror stories of bosses and colleagues from their jobs, but I am really lucky and don’t have any stories like that to tell.

“I’m not going anywhere until they kick me out.”

Jordan, 18, who lives in the city centre, is also working his first job at Brasserie Ecosse as a common chef while studying for an SVQ level three in professional cooking.

He said: “I have been here from the very start of the restaurant and everyone is helping me out with tips and tricks to improve my skills. I have always wanted to cook and be a chef and I am really thankful that I was given the opportunity to work in a place as amazing as this.

“At college you do learn how to cook for people, but when you are working here it is real food for real paying customers, so it is more pressure, but I love it.

“In the future, I hope to run my own restaurant and here I am getting the support and knowledge to do that.”