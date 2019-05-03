City chef Jason, 25, serves up healthy meals for Dundee and Dundee United footballers

From making 40 meals a week in his home kitchen to producing thousands in a state-of-the-art one is exactly what Jason Myles has achieved at just 25.

Jason created Scran Fitness Food in January 2017 after seeing chefs in England producing healthy meals.

Jason said: “I started seeing companies in England who were producing similar meals but I didn’t think the food looked up to much and thought I could do better as there weren’t many companies in Scotland doing the same thing.

“I’d worked as a chef around Dundee since I was 15 so wanted to use what I knew to make good food in Dundee.

“My dad always joked I would have a restaurant but I didn’t like the unsociable hours where as this is like having a day job. “I started making about 40 meals a week in my home kitchen in January 2017 and it snowballed from there. By June of that year I secured premises on Nethergate and opened our first shop.

“Since I was doing it from home and still stayed with my parents, I was able to use purely profits to get the shop so I didn’t have to take out any loans.

“Week after week it just kept growing and growing.”

Following the success of his healthy hot food takeaway, Jason has now secured a state-of-the-art kitchen which will produce thousands of meals a week which will be dispatched throughout the country, as far as London and Portsmouth, and Jason hopes to keep expanding the business.

He said: “Next for me is to expand throughout the UK.

“I feel like we have conquered Dundee now but I want to replicate that success in cities across the UK such as Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

Food preparation isn’t all Scran provides, it also delivers personalised meal plans to locals and sporting stars.

He added: “In our first year I was approached by Dundee FC and Dundee United Football Club to provide nutritious meal plans and post-match meals for the first team, reserve squad and under-18s.

“I also do bespoke meal plans for the players including the likes of Kenny Miller.

“I am now in my second year of this contract with both teams and have also taken on similar responsibilities for professional ice hockey team Fife Flyers.

“A Dundee player took one of our meals up to Dens Park and when the trainers found out where he got it from they approached us to work with them.

“I am a big Dundee fan so I was over the moon.

“When all the players were coming in I was like a fan boy, but now it is normality working with them.

“I mainly work with the younger boys who have maybe come up from down south who don’t have their mum to cook for them anymore. I also sponsor and provide meal plans across a range of professional athletes from local boxers to UFC stars and internationally-capped footballers.”

Not only is the business helping to provide healthy eating, Scran also employs 10 locals from chefs and front of house staff who all get paid over the minimum wage.

Jason added: “When I first started it was just me and two other members of staff. Now we have chefs, front of house staff and delivery drivers.

“I now need to take a step back from being in the kitchen and run the business which is quite hard to do when you have built up your own business.

“Being 25 and having your own business on this scale is crazy and I do need to pinch myself sometimes.”

You can find Scran at 84 Nethergate for hot tasty lunches or you can shop food prep at scranfitnessfood.co.uk.