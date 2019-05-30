Charity football match in memory of Dundee boy Kuba, 16, found dead at home

A former Craigie High pupil who lost his best friend in 2015 has organised a charity football match in his memory.

Kuba Sterna was just 16 when he was found dead in his home in 2015 but his memory still lives on with pals who are hosting the match on June 2.

Matt Ronan has set up The Kuba Cup to help raise money for Papyrus, a charity which helps prevent young men’s suicide.

Matt, now 21, said: “This charity helps prevent young suicide which, at the of 16, I was very significantly affected by. I wanted to honour Kuba and organise an event like this I felt it was the right thing to do.

“I hope the community will get behind the match and donate some money in the collection buckets to raise much-needed cash for a very worthy cause.

“I have a group of pals that were all school friends of Kuba, plus some other friends who didn’t know him but want to support the cause who will be playing, too.

“I have wanted to do a yearly event for a while to keep Kuba’s memory alive but I just didn’t know what to do or how to do it, so I just thought I would go for it with the match.

“All the local businesses who are helping out have been so supportive and have told me they will try and make it even bigger next year.

“Kuba was something else – you could be in the worst mood ever and he would make you laugh, he was just that type of guy.

“I am also working closely with his mum, and the family are going to be putting on a barbecue during the match to raise more funds.

“Anyone and everyone who wants to come is more than welcome. We are already expecting a big turnout but the more the better.”

Sporterz of Dundee have sponsored the event providing a trophy and medals for the winners. There will also be a tuck shop available throughout the game and following the match the event will continue in the Fairfield clubby with a buffet and DJ and even an auction.

The event starts with a noon kick-off at Fairfield Community Sports Hub.

The match is not the first time that Kuba’s school friends have got together to fundraise in his memory.

In 2016 a group of former school mates, including Matt, raised an impressive £900 for a memorial bench to be erected at Broughty Ferry harbour.