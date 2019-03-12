Local pupil Cerys has world of netball at her feet as she makes World Cup squad

She’s a girl in a mainly woman’s world, but Cerys Cairns is coping admirably.

And the 16-year-old Perth Academy pupil is being backed to go a long way in netball by Perth and Kinross District Sports Council.

Having received a grant from them last year Cerys has been handed another one with the Sports Council’s Bruce Gibb presenting her with £150.

Bruce is a former international athlete so knows how much finance is required to get to the top.

Cerys plays for Scotstoun in the Glasgow League and is in the Scotland squad for the U/17 World Cup to be played later this year.

She said: “I am in the long squad and hope to make the final cut.

“The Scotstoun team I play in is made up mostly of other youngsters and we play against teams of players a bit older than us. I’ve been playing since I was 11 so I am used to playing against older folk.”