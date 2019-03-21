Dundee centenarian Daisy celebrates her 103rd birthday

Many of us view becoming a centenarian as impossible but one amazing Dundonian has just celebrated her 103rd birthday.

When you sit down with Daisy Robertson, it is clear that she has never lost her wicked sense of humour – or sharp tongue – over the years.

Born Daisy Miller in 1916, she grew up on the long-gone Bernard Street off Hawkhill as her father John, who had been a carter to trade, was off serving with the Black Watch in France during the First World War.

Daisy attended Hawkhill School although she says she was no genius.

“I was no scholar – I got through by the skin of my teeth, then I couldn’t get a job when I left,” she said.

Her first job was when she was 14 – wandering up the Perth Road selling milk from a churn and rolls from a wicker basket – and her first “real” job was in the Keillor factory.

Daisy married husband William when she was 23 and they celebrated 60 years of marriage before he died 20 years ago.

Together they welcomed five children and Daisy became a full-time mum, living on Blackness Road for most of her adult life.

Now Daisy lives with her daughter Marlene Suttie and the family have expanded with 13 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren added to the family tree.

Daisy said: “They all come and visit me – some of them come every week.”

When asked if she loved having a big family, she added: “I love it. Think about how many presents I get at Christmas. They are mostly sweets.”

Daisy has a sweet tooth so those presents are well received but she also says that her life is still sweet.

She said: “I hope you will be back visiting me next year too.”

Daisy enjoys spending her time listening to Foster and Allen CDs which she sings along to and she also visits Kinloch Care Centre for respite.

Marlene said: “Everyone loves mum. She always says ‘everyone says that I am funny but I can’t tell any jokes’ but she is funny and has fantastic one-liners.

“I put a post on some Dundee Facebook pages to celebrate my mum’s birthday and she had more than 850 likes and people from all over the world congratulating her.

“She didn’t understand what all the fuss was about.”