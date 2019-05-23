Perth women to put their best feet forward in 54-mile Cateran Yomp for forces charity

Seven women from Perth are set to put their best feet forward when they undertake the 54-mile Cateran Yomp on June 8-9.

The popular rugged walk, which starts and ends in Blairgowrie and takes in a route around Glenshee, will see funds raised for The Soldiers Charity.

The yomp, a military term for a long-distance march, is the biggest, toughest event of its kind and must be accomplished in 24 hours.

Alternatively, walkers can trek 22 or 36 miles if they don’t want to do the full trek.

Caroline McPherson, Elaine Henry, Lesley Stewart, Sheena Devlin, Claire Sievwright, Sarah Devaney and Terri-Anne Thomson are the seven women among those taking part in the epic journey.

They held a get together in Caroline’s Fair City home with a sweet ’n’ soup lunch, raising more money for the charity.

Anyone wishing to support the women in their adventure should click on to justgiving.com/fundraising/lesley-stewart13.

Among those attending the sweet ’n’ soup lunch were several members of the Association of Perth Veterans (APV), a pressure group of former service personnel who aim to provide a strong voice for veterans of the Army, Navy and Air Force in the Perth area.

The veterans aim to ensure they are consulted with regard to military activities, parades and events within Perthshire.

The APV also provides an opportunity for veterans of all the armed services to meet socially and support each other, especially comrades who have hit hard times.

Their breakfast club is proving popular, meeting on the first Saturday of each month at Frankie and Benny’s in Perth at 9.30am.

The APV’s priority is to have a memorial erected in a quiet location in the centre of Perth for the Armed Forces.

They feel the current practice of laying wreaths to the fallen at the Mercat Cross is an insult, stating it is inappropriate for a remembrance service to be held in a central location where people are bustling past and vehicles are on the move while the service and minute’s silence are taking place. They also point out the cross was erected not to the fallen but in 1913 as a memorial to Queen Victoria’s eldest son.