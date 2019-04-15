Angus and Dundee cadets collect food to help needy families

Members of the Angus and Dundee Battalion of the Army Cadet Force have been collecting donations for Dundee Foodbank.

Youngsters from the Royal Army Medical Corps collected everything from tins of soup to puddings in their bid to help families in the area.

SSI Kenny Urquhart, RAMC Detachment Commander, said: “The cadets themselves suggested they wanted to help local families by giving donations to the foodbank.”

SSI Urquhart explained the cadets donated the goods as part of the Army Cadet Force community week which aims to highlight the difference cadets and adults can make to their local community.

He said: “All of our divisions have been runnng various fundraising activities over the past five or six weeks for our community week.

“The cadets at RAMC really pushed for everyone to get involved, including all of their friends and family.”