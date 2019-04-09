Buzz for local kids on visit to V&A Dundee for first time

The V&A buzz is still there for local kids who visited the iconic design museum for the first time last week.

Excited children from Buttons and Bows Nursery headed to the V&A to see the displays and also take part in group activities which they thoroughly enjoyed.

Nursery manager Nicola Martin said: “The children were very excited about visiting V&A Dundee.

“The exhibitions we visited were highly suited to this age group.

“The children were able to explore construction and build their own structures with building blocks.

“We were also able to investigate patterns in artwork and go on to create our own.

“We were able to bring this kind of learning back to the nursery to extend the children’s interests and to share it with youngsters who were not able to come along on the day.”

Nicola added: “We are very lucky to have such a great tool on our doorstep.”