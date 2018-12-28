Brothers jump to trampoline success for Dundee Tiggers

Leo Davidson, 14, and his 12-year-old brother Keir are jumping for joy after a successful year.

The boys, who live in Dairsie and attend Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, are members of Dundee’s Tiggers Trampoline Club.

Keir has been selected for the British Gymnastics junior squad and is also in the Scottish Gymnastics Performance Pathway.

He is the British trampoline champion for his age as well as the Scottish all-age champion, having beaten a number of competitors much older than him to claim the coveted titles.

Meanwhile, Leo (above)has now taken a year out from competing to concentrate on coaching.

And what a way to bow out.

He is Scottish champion in his age group and was a British championship finalist.

Leo and Keir are not the only Tiggers trampolinists to have done well.

Leonard Holm-Huxley won Scottish gold in the 13-14 age group NDP Performance category.

He is also, like Keir, in the Scottish Gymnastics Performance Pathway programme.

The boys work out four times a week at the Dick McTaggart Centre in Dundee.

They train on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.