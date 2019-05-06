Dundee pupils awarded £6,000 as part of the Youth and Philanthropic Initiative of Scotland

Winning teams of Grove Academy and Morgan Academy pupils have been awarded £3,000 each as part of the Youth and Philanthropic Initiative of Scotland (YPI).

The youngsters put their presentation skills to the test through the citizenship programme, which asks them to leave their classrooms behind and be creative in raising awareness of social issues in their community.

Morgan Academy’s S6 pupils took part in the institutions first ever YPI programme and the winning team, Rhaigon Sullivan and Ellie Smith, donated the funds to Hot Chocolate Trust.

The dedicated pitch by Grove Academy’s S2 pupils, Ella Matthews and Ishbel Scott, allowed them to grant the top prize provided by Northwood Charitable Trust and YPI to Togs for Tots Dundee.

The second and third place winners received £1,000 and £500 each donated by the Balgay Children’s Society and YPI.

Second-prize winners at Morgan Academy, Mark Brough, Hasan Naeem, Shubho Gregory and Hajsan Seykat, had the amazing opportunity to go with their chosen charity Feeling Strong to the Scottish Parliament and meet the Minister of Mental Health Clare Haughey and Dundee City East MSP Shona Robison.

Pupils Cori Rodger, Kirsten McDoughall, Robyn White and Seonid Grant, who won third place, provided the £500 winnings to Dundee Mental Health Cairn Fowk and were given a special mention by head teacher Helen Gray.

She said: “The students provided a totally enlightening presentation by raising awareness of the charity’s support for carers. Something they said really resonated with me and made me realise the importance in giving respite for carers. They said ‘sometimes charities and organisations only focus on giving aid for those who are directly afflicted with disabilities, mental health and addiction issues. They don’t realise there is a direct impact to their carers and they forget to cover aid for them. That’s why Cairn Fowk is so vital to our community’.”

Principal teacher for Religious and Moral Education at Morgan Academy, Kenneth Bell, arranged the initiative as part of the pupils’ curriculum.

He said: “I thought YPI was a perfect initiative for the S6 pupils to do. The initiative was a way to combine both an SQA qualification while also giving back to their community.

“It’s a great way to have them think beyond school and look into issues that are affecting their local area.”

The top three teams presented to a group of judges and peers on why their chosen charity was a deserving winner for the grant.

Mr Bell commended the students for their social awareness and giving a helping hand to their community.

He said: “It’s a big deal for the kids to stand up in front of their peers and do a presentation but I do believe they enjoyed it. Especially because there was such a rewarding end goal. It really broadened their horizons.”

The winning pupils, Rhaigon and Ellie, were also given a surprise – to the chuckles of the audience – a “well done” video from X Factor sensation Wagner.