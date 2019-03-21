‘My wife changed my life forever after years of mental health issues’

A lot can happen in a year and in the last 365 days this romance has blossomed from an online meeting to an engagement.

Kaylay Whelby, 21, and Atlanta Crawford, 23, celebrated their first anniversary this week and as a surprise extra gift Kaylay wanted to let her fiancée know just how much she means to her.

Kaylay said: “The first day we met I told Atlanta I would show her the sights of Dundee as she is originally from Kirkcaldy.

“So we walked and talked, we looped around the town and the ‘sights’ about three times before realising we were back where we started, so we went to Counting House and had a couple of pints of dark fruits.

“We missed three buses back to my house, bearing in mind they come every 30 minutes, and so we had to run for the last one.

“We got back and I instantly felt comfortable. I got my jammies on and took all my make-up off, then we sat on the sofa just speaking until 4am watching Hell’s Kitchen.

“We spent two more days together, going to the rock gardens and the beach, before Atlanta went home.

“But she then came back the next day unplanned because we just wanted to spend more time together.

“When we got engaged we were living with my mum, two teenage siblings and two dogs so the house was manic.

“Atlanta said she was booking a little hotel for the night to give us some us time to relax and I had orders to dress girly.

“She didn’t tell me where we were going but we got in a taxi and arrived at the Malmaison.

“I had never stayed in anything better than a Premier Inn and there I was in this fancy hotel.

“We got to our room and she told me to close my eyes and led me in.

“When she told me to open my eyes she had rose petals and ‘Will you marry me?’ spelled out in candles on the floor (unlit because of fire regulations) and she asked me to marry her.

“I’m a massive emotional crier so I burst into tears for about five minutes, shaking and crying because of how much thought was put into it.

“It was funny because she was so proud of choosing the most perfect ring and then she put it on and it was too big – typical of us to not have anything go smoothly.

“It’s our first anniversary this week and we are hoping to get married next year.

“I know how much it will mean to her for there to be a story in the Tele to show how much I appreciate her and how much we’ve come through.

“She turned my life around and saved me from a bad place.

“If I hadn’t met her, I hate to think where I would be. I think I’d have been in and out of Carseview because my mental health was so bad. She literally saved me and gave me a new lease of life.”

Kaylay said: “A lot has happened in the space of 365 days. Atlanta moved through to Dundee and we got our first flat together.

“Although she is not too bad to live with, I think my biggest issue is that she wears two pairs of socks to work and when she comes in and gets into her jammies she just takes them off as one.

“I do the washing and every time – every single Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning – I have to stick my hand into smelly socks to pull them apart.

“I don’t know how many times I tell her to do it herself but she never ever has.”

Kaylay added: “We’ve had our first week away, we’ve had battles that we’ve had to fight through but we’re stronger than ever.

“She makes me smile every day.

“I want to enjoy life and plan things with her. She makes me laugh no matter how down I am, she is so caring and loving. She’s such a strong support for me.

“I genuinely never believed that true love existed but then I met Atlanta and I’m so thankful I did because now I couldn’t imagine my life being any different.

“I know that her reading this, knowing that I’ve managed to do it, is the best gift I could give her and I know it will mean the world.

“She loves the little notes I leave her all the time.

“She’s just the superhero we all wish for in our lives.

“I don’t know exactly what the future holds, none of us do. But the one thing I do know is that I’ll be waking up every morning with her by my side and I couldn’t be happier with that.

“So this may be a little anniversary to a lot of people but this is the first one of many more to come.”