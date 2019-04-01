Dundee pupil Ailsa raises £1,000 for orangutans charity by getting hair chopped off

Primary seven pupil Ailsa has raised a massive £1,000 to help orangutans all over the world – and has bagged herself a new haircut in the process.

Ailsa Templeton, a pupil at Longforgan Primary, chopped off her long hair and held a fundraising event to raise money for the Orangutan Foundation.

The cut-off locks will be donated to the Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs for children around the country.

Ailsa held her haircut event at Longforgan Church Hall, where she not only cut her hair but also sold hand-made jewellery, resin book marks and sweet treats.

Dad Alan said: “I would like to give a big thank you to all who came along to support my daughter at her big haircut event.

“On the day we raised £243 from sales of jewellery, resin book marks, cakes, teas and coffee.

“When added to the amount raised so far from previous craft sales, bake sales, cash donations and online donations via wonderful.org we have, so far, raised a staggering £1,001.

“All funds raised will going towards the Orangutan Foundation, and Ailsa’s hair is being sent to the Little Princess Trust, who provide real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss, and funding vital research into childhood cancer.

“Ailsa, mum Lindsey and I would like to thank all who have helped and donated in any way.

“A big thank you goes to Claire from Dolly’s Hair and Beauty in Inchture and to the management at Dolly’s for donating their time towards the cause and styling Ailsa’s hair after Lindsey did the first cut in the church hall!

“In addition, we would like to thank the Longforgan Church for the generous use of the hall.

“It was a great day and we now have a stunning pixie in the house.”

Ailsa was inspired to raise money for the Orangutan Foundation after watching nature documentaries, especially Blue Planet 2, which showed the rising impact of human activity on the natural world and Red Ape made her horrified about the plight of orangutans.

We are sure Ailsa’s amazing work will go far, well done!