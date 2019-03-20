At the age of six, Maya may well be Scotland’s youngest football coach

At the age of just six, Maya McKeith-Low may well be Scotland’s youngest football coach.

Maya, a pupil at Perth’s Letham Primary, helps her older brother Jack, 13, with his Soccertots coaching at Huntingtower, Perth.

The classes are held every Wednesday and Friday.

Jack plays as a defender for Letham Tangerines 2005s and both himself and Maya are also keen on kick boxing.

They attend the Style Combat Fitness sessions in the centre of Perth and Jack has qualified for two world events.

The first is in Barnsley on July 26 with the second at Ravenscraig on October 17.

Being involved in both sports keeps the brother and sister fully occupied and Jack’s achievements led to him being nominated for the Young Coach of the Year award at the Perth and Kinross sports awards.

He lost out to gymnast Rachael Devine, but his good work is gaining applause as he seeks to put younger children on the path to football stardom.