Dundee artist Ron draws inspires Perth youngsters during school visit

Dundee artist Ron Lawson inspired youngsters when he visited Balhousie Primary School in Perth.

Ron, who owns the West End Gallery in the city, enthralled children of various ages with his work and presented 120 children with sketch pads and pencils.

Teacher Lianne Gibb said: “Ron talked to many children from primary one up to primary seven and taught them drawing skills.

“The kids were so excited and Ron’s enthusiasm for his work shone through.

“He spoke about his time as an artist at DC Thomson and of his work since.

“His passion for and love of art is very evident and, thanks, to him, we have a lot of budding artists at the school.

“We have now set up a Ron Lawson Gallery at Balhousie and will show artwork from pupils in it.

“It was also generous of him to give us sketch pads and pencils.”