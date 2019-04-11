Angus boy Lochlan’s drawing stands out from 7,000 entries in national competition

A young Angus artist has shone in a national competition to have his drawing selected for recognition from more than 7,000 submissions.

Burnside Primary School P5 pupil Lochlan Burns was named as the second runner-up in the John Byrne National Drawing Competition.

He was presented with his award by the renowned artist and playwright the competition is named after at an event in Paisley.

The proud Carnoustie youngster’s drawing will be included in an exhibition on show at Paisley’s Tannahill Centre until April 15.

Mr Byrne said: “This year we judged more than 7,000 entries, and the level of talent and imagination was outstanding.

“I’m encouraged by the standard of all the artwork submitted and I hope pupils across Scotland will continue to show us their artistic skills and love for drawing.”

The competition is run in partnership with Education Scotland and is open to pupils across Scotland – from P4 to S3.

Alan Armstrong, strategic director for Education Scotland, said: “Art and design are important parts of the Scottish curriculum.

“For years, this competition has encouraged many thousands of children to use their artistic talents to create inspiring and unique drawings.”