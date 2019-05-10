Angela faces fears in fundraising quest as death of dad spurs her on to try new things

A kind-hearted local is raising money and facing her fears this year as the death of her father spurred her on to try new things.

Angela Clanachan, 43, will take on the Kiltwalk in August in aid of Perthshire Gundog Rescue, as well as a sky dive in September to raise money for Cash for Kids.

Angela, who lives in Newport, who lost her father Sidney in September last year, wants to conquer her fears and do new things while giving back to the local community.

She said: “I decided to raise money for Perthshire Gundog Rescue as they don’t just rescue dogs but they also educate people on owning dogs too.

“The dogs at the rescue are kept really well.

“They are not all in kennels, they are in the owner’s home, so I wanted to give back to the small charity that does so much.

“It is the first time I will have taken part in the Kiltwalk but I have been doing lots of walking with my own dogs to train for it.

“I am a big believer in working with local charities and giving back to the area that I live in.

“I thought doing the sky dive for Cash for Kids would be a great opportunity to give local children a hand.

“I will be completing the sky dive at Errol Airfield on September 5 as I wanted a date as close to my father’s passing as possible.

“When my dad died it taught me to live life to the full as you don’t know what can happen.

“That is why I am looking to push myself.

“I am terrified of heights but I have been doing lots of different activities to help conquer my fear, such as chain walks.

“It is massive for me as, to be honest, I don’t even really do ladders.”

Angela is hoping to raise £1,000 for Cash for Kids.

To donate see her fundraising page at everyclick.com/angela clanachan.

She is also hoping to raise £250 for completing the 26 miles of the Kiltwalk.

Donate at dundeekiltwalk2019.everydayhero.com/uk/Angela.

She added: “I want to keep on doing fundraising activities for local charities.

“I have been talking to lots of people and other good causes which I will be looking to do more charity fundraising for next year.

“I just want to do as much as I can for local causes.”