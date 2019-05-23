Andy celebrates 100th Park Run five years on from life-threatening accident

Five years ago, Andy McLeish was fighting for his life in hospital after suffering 40% burns in a garden accident.

The self-employed architect had burns to his face, chest, arms, hands and legs after a fire pit exploded and engulfed him in flames.

But now he’s celebrating after completing his 100th Park Run on the fifth anniversary of the accident.

Andy, 52, said: “I was engulfed in flames at a family party. They caused burns to my face, chest, arms, hands and legs.

“We had some ethanol candles in the garden and a friend was topping them up. The fumes from the ethanol caused the fire pit to explode and the flames covered me from head to toe.

“People were trying to put out the flames and covering me with wet towels. My hands were mangled and placed in cold water.”

Andy spent seven and a half weeks at the Glasgow Royal Burns Unit.

He puts his survival down to an active lifestyle, which he has continued after his recovery by regularly participating in the Park Run.

“Survival in the first 48 hours was crucial and my fitness played a big part in seeing me get through this,” he said.

“I wasn’t back to work for six months and it was a year before I got back full-time.

“My trauma has changed awareness of my mental and physical wellbeing.

“To suffer such an extensive burns trauma and being told my survival was in part due to keeping myself fit had a huge effect on me and on those closest to me.

“My physical recovery was long and painful, but I never doubted it would happen

“Regular exercise is an excellent way of clearing the mind and assisting mental focus on what really matters.

“My first Perth Park Run was on November 7 2015. I have now racked up 100.”