Local lass Ailsa doing her bit to help save orangutans

A Dundee youngster is doing her bit to help save orangutans in the wild.

Ailsa Templeton has decided to raise funds for the Orangutan Foundation.

The P7 pupil at Longforgan Primary has been fundraising for four months and has so far raised nearly £500.

Now she is organising her biggest event yet which will involve her having some of her hair chopped off.

Ailsa’s dad Alan said: “She was inspired to raise funds for the Orangutan Foundation after she watched a couple of BBC nature programmes.

“Blue Planet 2 highlighted to her the rising impact of human activity on the natural world and Red Ape made her horrified about the plight of orangutans.

“Ailsa is quite nervous about getting her hair cut so short, given that she’s kept it long for years and isn’t sure whether she’ll really like the style.

“Nevertheless, she knows that she is making a difference with the money she is raising.”

The haircut takes place at Longforgan Church Hall on March 23. Ailsa has also been making jewellery from sea glass (pictured below) which she will be selling alongside cakes on the day.

Alan added: “ My wife Lindsey and I are immensely proud of what Ailsa has achieved so far.

“She has a great deal of drive and spirit and we are really pleased that she is so determined.”