After 60 years of marriage, George and Margaret are ‘more in love than ever’

It was March 7 1959 and Shirley Bassey was No 1 in the charts with As I Love You.

The title of the song was appropriate as it was the day that George and Margaret Benns became man and wife.

And last week the couple celebrated 60 years of happy marriage.

Both were born in Aberdeen – George in 1931 and Margaret two years later.

It was at the Beach Ballroom in their home city that the pair met and had their first dance together.

Margaret said: “We started dancing and George kissed me on the forehead.

“I knew nothing about love until that moment.

“It has been like that ever since. I am just as much in love with him now as I was then, if not more, and that is no lie.”

Still living in Aberdeen, the couple were married in the city, with Margaret’s sister Sadie acting as bridesmaid and her boyfriend Sandy was George’s best man.

At the time Margaret was a baker’s confectioner so their gorgeous white wedding cake was a gift from her employer.

After the wedding, Margaret became a stay-at-home mum as the couple welcomed daughter Wendy and son Kevin.

George was a sales manager for Dunlop Tyres at the time so a relocation to Broughty Ferry in 1970 allowed him to be closer to the firm’s Edinburgh offices.

The family have stayed in the area ever since and Margaret is now a resident at Elder Lea Manor Care Home.

Although they may be living separately, the couple still spend hours together every day. George visits his wife from 2pm until at least 4pm.

Daughter Wendy Pratt said: “I have been married for 27 years and I think mum and dad were the perfect example of love when growing up.

“Mum has been in Elder Lea since June 2017 and every day, rain or shine, dad is there visiting without fail. I think that shows complete devotion.

“They now have three grandchildren, my sons Gregor and Connor and my brother’s daughter Hannah. We are all really close as a family.”

George is also still very much in love with his wife and said that they have never had a fight.

He added: “I am more in love with her now than I was 60 years ago.

“I think the secret is that we have never had what you would call an argument.”

To celebrate their diamond anniversary, George and Margaret were presented with a cake and balloons from the home and received a number of cards from well-wishers.