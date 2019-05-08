Adam, 16, wins Monifieth music competition sponsored by ex pupil-turned-businessman

A teenager has won a Monifieth High School music competition which is sponsored by a former pupil-turned-businessman

Adam Elder, 16, a fourth-year pupil, won a trophy and a £50 iTunes gift card for his senior vocalist of the year prize. The annual challenge was launched this year by former Monifieth pupil Paul Smith, who runs Apex Acoustics Sound Services.

The judges were impressed by Adam’s musicality and his ability to play the piano, a bass guitar and sing. Adam said: “From a young age I was always singing. I am not particularly sporty and I am more musically inclined.

“The opposition I was up against was very talented and I am very proud to have won.”

Apex Acoustics Sound Services is based on the Taygate Trading Estate, Dundee, and it has provided speakers for several high-profile shows including a West End production of Les Miserables.

Paul is keen to support music talent locally and he has worked with the school on countless shows, sports days and prize-giving events.

He said: “I’m delighted to support my former school on its first-ever senior vocalist of the year award.

“Music and performance really help in the development of young people on so many levels – not just learning a skill but building confidence and teamwork skills.

“Adam is a more than deserving recipient of the very first award.”