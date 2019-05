This photo dates from 1990, as the fashion sense probably indicates.

And of course, the stall where queues are the longest at any fun day – the burger stall – is getting a lot of attention at this event, held by Tayside Fire Brigade.

There is nothing better than the smell of tasty barbecued delights with lashings of tomato sauce whilst roaming around an open day like this one that the brigade held on Blackness Road.

Do you recognise anyone in the picture?