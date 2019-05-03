LETTER: Why do interesting Dundee buildings get knocked down?

Why do all the interesting buildings get knocked down?
As a young girl of about four years old – 65 years ago – I used to live in a round house which was on Lochee Road in Dundee, and across the road from Dudhope Park.
I remember round rooms – no corners – and mum doing her washing in the wash house outside, which had a mangle.
Unfortunately I can’t remember the number of the building.
Can any Evening Telegraph readers tell me the background of the building? It was knocked down years ago.
A McIntyre.