LETTER: Why do interesting Dundee buildings get knocked down?

Why do all the interesting buildings get knocked down?

As a young girl of about four years old – 65 years ago – I used to live in a round house which was on Lochee Road in Dundee, and across the road from Dudhope Park.

I remember round rooms – no corners – and mum doing her washing in the wash house outside, which had a mangle.

Unfortunately I can’t remember the number of the building.

Can any Evening Telegraph readers tell me the background of the building? It was knocked down years ago.

A McIntyre.