Dundee pensioners refuse to wait a year for controversial shower tax to be axed

Dundee’s pensioners are refusing to wait another year for the city’s controversial shower tax to be axed.

Speaking following a meeting of the executive committee of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, secretary Dorothy McHugh said members were continuing to do everything possible to have the tax abolished as soon as possible.

The Tele is calling on Dundee City Council to Axe The Shower Tax imposed on all local authority tenants who have a shower at home.

In a recent online poll, almost nine in 10 readers backed our campaign, which was launched earlier this year.

Ms McHugh asked council officers last month to consider an “exit strategy” for winding down the tax – only to be told it would not be considered until the next rent consultation in November.

She said today: “We are continuing with this fight.

“We are not prepared to wait another year for the tax to be dropped.

“At our meeting we discussed the next steps in the shower charge campaign.

“We are meeting some elected members later this week to seek their support for the abolition of the tax.

“Then next week we are having another meeting with Elaine Zwirlein, the council’s director of neighbourhood services.

“Our ultimate aim is to persuade and influence decision-makers for the benefit of tenants paying these charges.”

The Tele revealed earlier this year that OAPs are among council tenants who are still paying for shower facilities installed in local aiuthority homes in 2007.

Some who are paying £10 a week have paid out more than £6,000 in that time.

With the council raking in an estimated £500,000 a year from the charge, it means the authority could have made as much as £6 million over the past 12 years

Some residents have now come forward claiming they were forced to pay the fee even after asking the council to have their showers removed.

The charge came to light after the council consulted tenants on this year’s proposed rent increase.

Had tenants opted for higher rent increases, the shower charge would have been phased out.

Instead, tenants voted for a 3.75% rise, meaning the charge remained in place.

A council spokesman said: “We are continuing our discussions with the pensioners’ forum and our tenants.”