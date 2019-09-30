Dundee Pensioners Forum marks International Day of the Older Person with march through city

The Dundee Pensioners Forum marked the United Nations’ International Day of the Older Person in style with a city centre march and rally followed by a film screening.

Dozens of local pensioners marched and wheeled their way down Westport and South Tay Street, led by the Dundee City Pipe Band to congregate outside the DCA on Nethergate.

They then settled down to a free screening of the documentary Pensioners United at the Queens Hotel before a discussion on “age equality” – the theme of this year’s Day of the Older Person – and a performance by the Solidarity Song Club.

The festivities, organised in conjunction with Dundee Voluntary Action, came just hours after Dundee City Council confirmed it would abolish the practice of charging tenants to have showers in their homes.

The climb-down came following campaigns by the Pensioners Forum and the Evening Telegraph, which called for the charge to be cut through our Axe The Shower Tax campaign.