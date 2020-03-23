Dundee pensioners fear ‘total isolation’ during coronavirus pandemic

Dundee’s OAPs fear they will become completely isolated during the coronavirus crisis, a pensioners’ leader has warned.

Dorothy McHugh, secretary of Dundee Pensioners Forum said that advice for over 70s to stay at home was bad news for thousands of city old folk.

She said: “Our older people are finding it very hard to get supplies, guidance and advice during this outbreak.

“They are having to rely on family and friends to bring them food and fetch other essentials, such as prescriptions, but not everyone has someone to turn to for this.”

Dorothy added that a major issue was too few elderly people in the city were able to access online advice and information.

She said: “Many older people don’t have access to computers, and emails and other social media platforms where much of the information they need to stay safe and informed is given out.”

“Many elderly people are becoming very concerned and it is up to all of us to rally round and make sure we are checking on elderly friends and relatives.”

“There’s currently a lot of good work going on in Dundee by many groups, so we would ask that if anyone is aware of an elderly person who has become quite isolated to let one of these groups know and they will ensure they receive all the help they require.”

She added: “We would also ask that people get in touch with us at the pensioners forum and we will also try to get help and information out to elderly people.”

Dorothy revealed many older people were also finding it hard to get supplies.

She said: “Many people who are panic buying in bulk are also being very selfish and uncaring about older people.

“Some of us older people can’t afford to buy in bulk – we live from week to week.

“Now that the supermarket shelves are empty – we’re not just vulnerable to this dreadful virus, there’s the added problem of food insecurity on top.

“We don’t need much – but we do need our fair share of the basics..”

Dorothy said: “Older people can be pretty resilient but many people are struggling, even simple things like not being able to contact their GP with health concerns other than coronavirus, and getting prescriptions renewed. It’s a very worrying time for our city’s elderly.”

