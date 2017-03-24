A pensioner has made a public appeal in a bid to find a trailer stolen from his driveway.

Frank Hood, 76, has urged people across Dundee to keep an eye out for the trailer which was nicked from outside his home in Strathmartine.

Police are now on the lookout for the silver trailer, which has a rack on its front to carry ladders and is worth around £450.

Mr Hood, who lives at West Winds Cottage, made the discovery after nipping out to his garage at 6.30am on Tuesday.

He is now hoping members of the public can help him get the trailer back.

Speaking to the Tele, he said: “It happened Monday night going into Tuesday morning.

“I went outside in the morning to the garage at about 6.30am as I normally do.

“The trailer had basically been sitting outside on the driveway to my garage.

“It had been used as a bit of a skip for a while for me to put things in.

“As soon as I walked out I saw it was gone and they even had the cheek to lift the chain as well — obviously they were not wanting someone else to steal it from them after they had gotten their hands on it.”

Mr Hood added: “I didn’t hear anything at all through the night or into the morning.

“Whoever’s done this has managed to just come in and take it away discreetly.

“It’s worth about £450. That’s what I got it for a few years ago.

“I’ve spoken to the police but they didn’t have too much to say about it.

“Hopefully people will at least be able to keep an eye out if they see something like that looking out of place.

“My fingers are crossed that I can get it back but I will just have to wait and see.

“It’s fairly quiet around here and I’ve certainly not suffered anything like this in the past.

“It seems like the trailer has just caught someone’s eye and they’ve went and stolen it.

“It had a lot of stuff in it but they left all that here and just took the trailer.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said their inquiries into the theft are still ongoing.

Officers are also investigating a number of similar thefts in rural areas across Angus.