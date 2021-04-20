Dundee pensioner tried to cover up car damage after killing cyclist Scott Walker in hit and run on Fife road

A pensioner is facing jail after he tried to hide damage to his car after killing a cyclist on a Fife road.

Ian McFarlane, 76, drove off after striking 43-year-old Scott Walker on the A917 Elie to St Monans road on July 8 2019.

Mr Walker later died at Ninewells Hospital after suffering “catastrophic” head injuries.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how uninsured McFarlane later drove to his estranged wife’s home and made no mention of the crash.

He later had work carried out on his Vauxhall Astra to cover up the damage.

A sheriff warned the pensioner he could face a prison sentence after he pled guilty to failing to stop after the accident and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The court was told how Mr Walker, of St Monans, was struck just before 7.40pm on the night in question.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova revealed how multiple witnesses desperately fought to assist him.

She said: “Witnesses in their home heard a sound associated with a collision. They saw a male lying on the ground on his side.

“One of the witnesses knew the male to be Scott Walker.

“A piece of a wing mirror at the scene was thrown to the side by one of the witnesses.”

Police probe

McFarlane, of Dundee, was described as acting “normally” and did not mention the collision after arriving at his wife’s home.

Mr Walker later died in hospital as a result of his injuries and an investigation was launched by police.

They admitted at the time there was no way of knowing whether the driver had been aware they had struck Mr Walker.

Detective Chief Inspector John Anderson from Fife CID said at the time: “My appeal is to the driver of this vehicle; please search your conscience and contact officers so that we can establish the full circumstances surrounding how Mr Walker came to sustain his injuries that ultimately cost him his life.

“An accident this may well have been. However, the longer this goes on without you contacting the police of your own accord then the more difficult it is to understand your actions afterwards”

Investigators determined the wing mirror belonged to a Vauxhall Astra, produced between 2005 and 2009.

Door-to-door enquiries led police to McFarlane’s wife who said she had no knowledge of the incident.

She informed him of their visit and McFarlane said he was unaware of the collision.

Several attempts by police to trace McFarlane at his home on Muirton Road were unsuccessful.

A search warrant was later granted and officers seized car documentation and slips containing details of various car garages.

It was revealed McFarlane had visited the Arnold Clark dealership on Dock Street and Arnotts garage on Brown Street for repair work.

Ms Apostolova said: “On July 17, police traced the accused at St Andrews bus station. The accused confirmed he had been driving and said the car was in the garage.

“In response to being cautioned and charged, he replied ‘I was going to hand myself in tomorrow after I picked up my car’.”

Garage visits

McFarlane had planned on having the car painted, as well as having scrapes and dents fixed.

He did not mention to garage staff why the repairs were required but said he would be paying for it himself because it was his fault.

The court heard how McFarlane took the damaged wing mirror home with him.

After being arrested, he gave a no comment interview to police.

He pled guilty to failing to stop and report the accident which killed Mr Walker.

McFarlane also admitted instructing repair work on the car between July 8 and 17, 2019 as well as driving without insurance.

Solicitor Douglas Thomson said he would reserve mitigation until the preparation of social work reports but said he had ordered a medical report to assess his client’s physical health.

Sheriff Gregor Murray told McFarlane: “As I am sure you are aware, you have pled guilty to serious charges.

“You have never been sentenced to a period of imprisonment.

“That’s a distinct possibility in this case.”

Sentence was deferred until May and McFarlane’s bail order was allowed to continue.