Dundee pensioner terrified overgrown trees could land in her garden

A Dundee pensioner is terrified that overgrown trees could cause serious damage to her garden.

end up causing serious damage during the high winds in the city yesterday.

Peggy George, 81, who lives in Sherbrook Street in Downfield fears high winds could cause trees just outside her garden to blow over.

The trees have not been pruned for a number of years and recent windy weather has increased Peggy’s fears.

She said: “The council used to regularly prune these trees but they haven’t done so now for about five or six years.

“I have been complaining now for around two years but still nothing has been done.

“The trees have grown really tall and spindly over that time and now tower way above my garden and my fence.

“When the wind was blowing hard on Sunday night and on Tuesday morning I was watching them and was really concerned that they would be blown over.

“If they came down in the wind they could be really dangerous and hurt someone.”

Peggy said that she also regularly has to clear up leaves that land in her garden.

She said: “The leaves end up on my side of the fence and I have to clear them up.

“Just about every week I have a couple of bags full that I need to put into my garden bin.

“I obviously have to pay for this bin and don’t know why I should have to pay for disposing of council garden rubbish in my bin that I need for my own garden waste.”

Peggy said that she had contacted the council on a few occasions to try to get them to do something about the trees but so far the problem remained the same.

She said: “Somebody did come one time out last November to clear some of the ivy that grows on the trees but they only took it back about three feet from my fence, when it really needs pruned back about eight yards.”

“I’m over 80 and don’t see why I should be left to clear up this mess and pay for the disposal of it.

“Surely it’s up to the council to come and fix this. They always used to but seems they have stopped doing stuff like this nowadays. ”

Only last month residents of a Dundee street were left shocked after a tree blew over in their back gardens.

The tree came within inches of causing serious damage to the back of houses in Arbroath Road when it came down in their back gardens on neighbouring Craigie Avenue at the end of February.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “We would encourage anyone who has any concerns to contact the council directly.”